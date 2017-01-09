Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

UGC announces release of 2016 -2017 Students’ Handbook

The University Grants Commission (UGC) notes that the students handbooks for university entrance for the 2016-2017 educational year will be released this week.

The handbooks will be made available through bookshops, as well as the official website of the University Grants Commission.

Chairman of the UGC Mohan de Silva has called on the students applying for university entrance to study the handbooks carefully, before submitting their applications.

He added that steps will be taken to provide a special training for teachers so that they would be able to render assistance to prospective students.


TCMOL staff organises special pooja at Shakya Malakaya
