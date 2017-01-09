Two CEB employees arrested in Anuradhapura

Two employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have been arrested by the Anuradhapura police for allegedly selling a stock of high voltage power cables.

The arrest was made with the support of the special investigations unit of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

CEB Special investigations Manager Indika Fernando revealed to News 1st that an employee of a CEB warehouse in Kalaththawa, Anuradhapura, and a security guard attached to the complex had been arrested.

The stock of high voltage cables were discovered recently in a prawn farm located in the Ambakandawala area in Marawila. The stolen cables have been valued at around one million rupees.