Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Two CEB employees arrested in Anuradhapura

Jan 09, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have been arrested by the Anuradhapura police for allegedly selling a stock of high voltage power cables.

The arrest was made with the support of the special investigations unit of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

CEB Special investigations Manager Indika Fernando revealed to News 1st that an employee of a CEB warehouse in Kalaththawa, Anuradhapura, and a security guard attached to the complex had been arrested.

The stock of high voltage cables were discovered recently in a prawn farm located in the Ambakandawala area in Marawila. The stolen cables have been valued at around one million rupees.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
UGC announces release of 2016 -2017 Students' Handbook
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach