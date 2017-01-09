Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

TCMOL staff organises special pooja at Shakya Malakaya

Jan 09, 2017 Local 0

A special pooja was held at the “Shakya Malakaya” located opposite the head office of the Capital Maharaja Organisation under the auspices of Most Venerable Dawuldena Gyanissara Thero, the Mahanayake of the Amarapura Sanga Sabahava.

The special pooja was organised by the staff of the Capital Maharaja Organisation.

The sermon was delivered by Mahanayake of the Amarapura Sanga Sabhava, Aggamaha Panditha Rajakiya Panditha, Dr. Most Venerable Dhavuldhena Gnanissara thero.


