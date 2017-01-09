Suspects arrested in Mirijjawila unrest presented before court

Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

Thirty two suspects who were taken into custody and remanded in connection to the unrest that occurred in the Mirijjawila area in Hambantota, were produced before the Hambantota Magistrate today, January 9.

The Hambantota Police arrested eleven suspects in connection to the accident, while a further 21 were arrested by the Ambalangoda police.

Seven police officers and a civilian who suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Saturday continue to receive treatment.The unrest occurred during the inauguration ceremony of the Sri Lanka – China Logistics and Industrial Zone which comes under the Mirijjawila Investment Promotion Zone in Hambantota.

Police had to fire tear gas and deploy water cannons to control the situation.


