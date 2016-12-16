Latest update January 6th, 2017 9:52 PM

State Min. Senanayake calls for ‘a good relationship’ between politicians and state-sector employees

Dec 16, 2016 Local, News Ticker 1

Speaking at an event in Polonnaruwa, State Minister Wasantha Senanayake, expressed views regarding building a good relationship between politicians and state sector employees.

State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management,Wasantha Senanayake called for commitment from both parties and explained that if one party does not work, the other cannot do the work alone.

He  added that ministers of this government should know to work harmoniously with state sector employees, and make the maximum use of their talents.

He also noted that there are certain places where state sector employees do not have any resources. Tthis must be understood and it is unfair to have high expectations from them, if they do not have the necessary resources to execute their duties, he pointed out.


One thought on “State Min. Senanayake calls for ‘a good relationship’ between politicians and state-sector employees

  1. punchinilame

    When state sector employees – High Officials – in
    a Dept. outwit their Minister with ulterior motives,
    the Public stands to loose. Take for instance the
    I/E Dept. (even before 29th July Office-shifting)
    have cunningly taken out the email IDs, Fax Nos.
    to force the public to approach them personally.
    The idea being to harvest bribes in all activities?
    The so-called 5 line hunting line Tp. No. is never
    answered. Try it. The proof that this has become a den of thieves is that Officers with nearly 10 yrs.service are not prepared to take Transfers. A previous Officer now at the Presidential Office is the link for them to defy S.O. Where does the Comm. come in?
    The Minister`s lack of interest has been brought
    to the notice of the PMO for action. Overseas
    Passport/Birth Registration Tracking via web
    link has been discontinued. A lapsed ISO
    Certification is being displayed against ISO
    rules at the web-site.

