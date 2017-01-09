SL to seek assistance from the Maldives over missing fishermen

Deputy Minister H. M. M. Harees says that assistance of the Maldivian security forces will be sought to locate four more fishermen who went missing in the seas off Oluvil.

The Deputy Minister noted that two fishermen who went missing were found last Wednesday, and that they remain in the custody of Maldivian authorities.

The Deputy Minister has left for Maldives in order to obtain the release of two fishermen.

The six fishermen who went missing are from Kalmunai. They had set out to sea off Oluvil on December 24, last year.