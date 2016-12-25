Prime Minister extends wishes for the season

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe issuing a message to mark Christmas says, ”Birth unites the world in a strong bond of compassion, warmth and love for mankind. Let us embrace the spirit of fellowship renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ as a theme that will truly inspire all of us, to reflect on the message of peace and love he brought to the world.”

The message further notes wishes for all Sri Lankans.

”May all Christians in Sri Lanka and all over the world experience a season of joy and peace in celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas to you all.”