News1st’s country-wide campaign to prevent accidents – second phase gets underway

The second phase of News 1st’s country-wide campaign to prevent road accidents, got underway at the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat today, January 8.

Prior to the event, three wheeler drivers in the area, arrived in procession to participate in the workshop.

The campaign, which is being conducted under the theme Prevent Accidents – Save Lives, is supported by the Department of Motor Traffic and saw the participation of the All Island School Transportation Association and several associations of three wheeler operators.

The programme has been organised to assist officers of the Sri Lanka Police in carrying out their duty.