Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

News1st’s country-wide campaign to prevent accidents – second phase gets underway

Jan 08, 2017 Local 0

The second phase of News 1st’s country-wide campaign to prevent road accidents, got underway at the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat today, January 8.

Prior to the event, three wheeler drivers in the area, arrived in procession to participate in the workshop.

The campaign, which is being conducted under the theme Prevent Accidents – Save Lives, is supported by the Department of Motor Traffic and saw the participation of the All Island School Transportation Association and several associations of three wheeler operators.

The programme has been organised to assist officers of the Sri Lanka Police in carrying out their duty.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Iran's ex-president Hashemi Rafsanjani dies at 82
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach