Ministry of Disaster Management ‘mulls over’ plan to prepare for drought

The Ministry of Disaster Management says that a plan in preparation to brace for drought weather conditions and its effects, is being mulled over.

Subject Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said that two sub committees have been appointed by the President for this purpose.

He added that discussions are already underway with the relevant authorities, to formulate plans to face a possible water shortage, as a result of the drought conditions.

The plans wil thereafter be presented to the cabinet subcommittee on the 3rd of next month following which a review will be conducted to decide the future course of action.