Latest update January 6th, 2017 9:52 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

JUST IN : South Korea’s Parliament vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye

Dec 09, 2016 Local, World 1

South Korea’s Parliament has voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

The National Assembly motion passed by 234 votes to 56, meaning some members of Ms. Park’s ruling Saenuri Party voted to impeach her.

Ms. Park’s authority now passes to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

She has been embroiled in a political scandal that led thousands of Koreans to take the streets in recent weeks demanding her removal from power.

At the heart of the crisis is the relationship between Ms. Park and her close confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who stands accused of using her connections to gain influence and financial benefits.

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Police nab largest cocaine haul in South Asia
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “JUST IN : South Korea’s Parliament vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach