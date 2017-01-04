Janet Jackson gives birth to baby boy

Michael Jackson’s sister, Janet Jackson gives birth to her first child, a baby boy at the age of 50.

The baby boy was named Eissa Al Mana. A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome little Eissa.

Sources say, Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and that she is resting comfortably.

The news on her pregnancy surfaced last April when she postponed her Unbreakable tour, where she told her fans that she was postponing the tour as there’s been a sudden change.