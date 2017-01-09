Golden Globes 2017 : La La Land breaks record

Jan 09, 2017 Melanie Santiago Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0
Hollywood’s best and the brightest gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8th for the 74th Golden Globes Awards.
Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech to call out President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing him for using his power to bully and humiliate others.
The glitzy night ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and was aired live on NBC.
See the list of the winners below.
Jan 12, 2016 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0