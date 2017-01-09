Golden Globes 2017 : La La Land breaks record

Hollywood’s best and the brightest gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8th for the 74th Golden Globes Awards.

Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech to call out President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing him for using his power to bully and humiliate others.

The glitzy night ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and was aired live on NBC.

See the list of the winners below.

Best Supporting Actor : Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama : Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Atlanta, FX

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Original Score : Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song : “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Supporting Actress : Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television : Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy : Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Screenplay : Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated : Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language : Elle

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama : Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Television Series, Drama : The Crown, Netflix

Best Director : Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy : Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy : La La Land

Best Actor, Drama : Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress, Drama : Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Motion Picture, Drama : Moonlight