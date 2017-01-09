Latest update January 9th, 2017 3:24 PM

Golden Globes 2017 : La La Land breaks record

Hollywood’s best and the brightest gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8th for the 74th Golden Globes Awards.

Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech to call out President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing him for using his power to bully and humiliate others.

The glitzy night ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and was aired live on NBC.

See the list of the winners below.

  • Best Supporting Actor : Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
  • Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama : Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
  • Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Atlanta, FX
  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • Best Original Score : Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
  • Best Original Song : “City of Stars,” La La Land
  • Best Supporting Actress : Viola Davis, Fences
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television : Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Best Actor, Musical or Comedy : Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Best Screenplay : Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Best Motion Picture, Animated : Zootopia
  • Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language : Elle
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama : Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Best Television Series, Drama : The Crown, Netflix
  • Best Director : Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy : Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Best Actress, Musical or Comedy : Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy : La La Land
  • Best Actor, Drama : Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
  • Best Actress, Drama : Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Best Motion Picture, Drama : Moonlight

