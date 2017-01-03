Latest update January 4th, 2017 2:54 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Gammadda Phase II: Clean drinking water flows for Panama’s suffering people

Jan 03, 2017 Local, Uncategorized 0

Panama, Ampara.

December 26, 2004 – On that fateful day, the mighty waves of the Indian Ocean tore through the Panama area.

Since the Tsunami, these people were deprived of the luxury of clean drinking water for years, too many.

“… These tanks were only maintained for two or three years.
The government did not have any programme to maintain them. They did not have any plans for that.
So, the people of Panama have to walk around three kilometres simply to obtain water …”

Though the tanks collect rain-water, during a dry spell it is evaporated , forcing the people of the village to look up in despair.

However, today, January 3, these people were given new hope for a better life, through our movement…

The project is funded by Dr. Sujatha Perera and the Perera Foundation.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
"Friends and associates are running the country and committing thievery": Johnston Fernando
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach