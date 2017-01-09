Event to transform SL into land of Green Energy to commence today

The national initiative to transform Sri Lanka into a country that uses Green Energy, is set to commence today, January 9.

Under the initiative, all state institutions will be converted to use solar energy. Under Phase 1, conversion of the Ministry of Finance to use Solar Energy, will commence today.

The aim of the government is to transform all state institutions to use Solar Energy within the next two years.

The government also has plans to assist households that have a monthly electricity bills of over Rs.2000 , to convert into Green Energy.

Households can obtain a loan of 150,000 rupees from the government, under this programme, while the government plans to bear 50% of the bank loan interest rate for households that wish to convert to Green Energy.