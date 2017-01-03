Collapsing Administration: DAI and SL connection – The truth and myths

Yesterday, 2nd January 2, 2017 – we revealed that American firm Development Alternatives Incorporated or DAI had initiated a project in Sri Lanka to Strengthen Democratic Governance and Accountability.

Today, January 3, 2017 – Details regarding DAI and the project continues to unravel…

*** 2017 Big Exposé ***

News 1st inquired – why such an organisation was tasked with implementing good governance in Sri Lanka?

According to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the programme is being implemented directly through funding approved by the US congress, who also played a role in selecting the firm.

The alleged links between DAI and the CIA

The Speaker said he is “not aware of it”. However, Speaker Jayasuriya noted that DAI is a reputed American firm and added that they had worked with Sri Lanka on previous occasions.

The US Embassy

When News 1st inquired into the matter from the US Embassy in Colombo via E-mail, they replied stating they “would comment on the matter in the future”.

However, when we examined the DAI official website – it showcased the activities DAI hopes to undertake in Sri Lanka.

Are the Public Representatives aware of such a project?

Chandima Weerakkody (Minister of Petroleum Resources Development): “.. we are not aware of it, but it could be a parliamentary project so you could speak with speaker Karu Jayasuriya. I am not sure but this could be a program to increase the knowledge of Parliamentarians..”

Anura Kumara (Leader – JVP): “.. Honestly we were not aware of it until you told us. We should look into it, I wonder on what source this information is based. What are your sources?..”

Face The Nation – January 2.

Speaking on the show, Attorney-at-Law Shiral Lakthilaka, who is the Coordinating Secretary to the President, “assured from the President’s side” that such a venture will not be embarked upon as it is “foolish and it will not bring any result”,

He added that if a constitutional reform campaign is needed, the different aspirations of the society must be looked into and managed.

“It is not a rocket science, if you get closer to the hearts of the people, if you clearly understand different communities, different parts of the country, how they think, it’s not a big issue. But if you try to import something against the wishes of the people then it would be a problem”, said Shiral Lakthilaka,