Withering dreams of Ampara farmers – growing concern over fertiliser shortage

Farmers in past were affected due to reasons brought about by natural circumstances. The could not cultivate their lands due to elephant attacks and encroachment by other animal, drought and lack of water.

Farmers today face a solely different problem. This issue has been brought about by authorities concerned – the scarcity of fertiliser.,

It was reported yesterday, December 7, that due to the lack of fertilizers in Ampara – an area which is responsible for the supply of a majority of rice to the country, farmers are experiencing difficulties in cultivating their lands.

Meanwhile, farmers, expressed their views thus:

“To the rulers, open your eyes. Forget about forming governments, forming Pradeshiya Sabhas and taking over power, focus on working for the farmer.”

“We did not have water the previous harvesting season. This time there is no fertiliser.”

“Food scarcity in the country is likely if the lack of fertilizer persists.”

“If you are raising a child you must feed the child on time. The same applies to farming.”

This scarcity of fertilizer has also affected fruit and vegetable cultivators. Farmers cultivating Chillies, Corn, Capsicum, Ladies Fingers, Brinjals and beans in Anuradhapura area are at risk due to the lack of fertiliser.

Farmers point out that there is a shortage of a fertiliser containing Potassium red powder known as Suria MOP and TSP in the markets.

According to the farmers, when inquiries were made about the conflict from the Plantation Ministry, they have stated that steps have been taken to relax the regulations on importing fertilizer to facilitate the demand in the market.

The Ministry further added that the time period taken to procure the import fertiliser will also be reduced and cabinet approval for the move was received.