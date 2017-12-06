Met Dept forecasts weather change within next twelve hours

The Met Department states that the low pressure area in the central Bay of Bengal is located 800km away from Sri Lanka and is likely to further intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours, and move North-westward away from Sri Lanka. Therefore, it is forecast that wind speed is likely to increase in the Northern and Eastern sea areas.

According to the forecasts, several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central and Eastern Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva Provinces and in Hambantota District after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds of upto 50kmph can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in Galle, Matara, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.