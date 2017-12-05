Weather: Developing low pressure area to bring more rains and gusty winds

The Met Department says, the low pressure area in the South-east Bay of Bengal is located 1,100 km away from Sri Lanka and is likely to develop into a depression during the next 24 hours.

Therefore, wind speed could be increased in Eastern and Northern Provinces and in Northern and Eastern sea areas from today.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm could be expected in Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva Provinces. Strong gusty winds of about 50kmph could be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva Provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa Districts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries says fishermen in the said areas have been instructed to avoid setting out to sea until further notice.

The Sri Lanka Navy says, Navy officials are on standby to carry out relief operations in case of a disaster situation that could arise with the prevailing weather conditions.

Media Spokesperson of the Navy, Commander Dinesh Bandara said the Marine Force of the Navy, Special Boat Squadron, Marine Rapid Response Force and Rescue Unit are on stand according to the instructions issued by the Disaster Management Unit.