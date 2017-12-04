Weather warnings remain, rainy days ahead with ‘new development’

According to the latest report issued by the Met Department, the low pressure area in the South Andaman Islands is likely to develop further, and as a result wind condition over the country, and surrounding sea areas particularly Northern, Eastern and Southern sea areas may increase from tomorrow.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. tomorrow, December 5.

Fairly heavy showers of above 75mm can be expected in Eastern, Northern and North-central Provinces.

The Department adds, that fairly strong winds of up to 50kmph can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva Provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa Districts.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation says the landslide warnings that were issued to Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara, Badulla and Ratnapura Districts, continue to be in effect.