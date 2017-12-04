Latest update December 4th, 2017 9:47 AM

Authorities say water supply disrupted due to inclement weather ‘completely restored’

Dec 04, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Authorities say water supply disrupted due to inclement weather ‘completely restored’

The Ministry of Urban Development and Water Supply says, water supply services that were disrupted due to adverse weather has been completely restored.

The Secretary, Sarath Chandrasiri, said the water supply in some areas were interrupted owing to failure in the supply of  electricity. Accordingly, steps have been taken to install generators at all pumping stations.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Power and Energy says more than 100,000 people are still affected by the current power failure.According to the Spokesman of the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena, the ministry aims to restore all power failures by today.

He further stated, employees from other areas in the country which have not been affected by the adverse weather have been requested to report for work.

However, power cuts in Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Hambantota, Badulla and Ratnapura Districts continue to be in effect.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach