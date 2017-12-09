Water supply to Rajagiriya and surrounding areas suspended

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says, the water supply to several areas in and around Rajagiriya is suspended for a period of 15 hours starting from 2 p.m. today.

According to the Water Board, the water cut is due to a mandatory renovation activity and will affect the areas surrounding Moragasmulla and Bandaranayakapura.

The Water Board further noted that the water supply will be suspended in areas surrounding the Open University in Nawala.