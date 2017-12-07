Latest update December 7th, 2017 2:07 PM

Suspects with elephant tusk fragments arrested in Galgamuwa

Dec 07, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Suspects with elephant tusk fragments arrested in Galgamuwa

Two individuals in possession of fragments of elephant tusks, have been arrested from the Meegalawa and Giribawa areas in Galgamuwa.

According to police, the arrests were made following a raid that was carried out by the Intelligence Unit of the Nikaweratiya Police.

Seven fragments of elephant tusks were found in thier possession.

The suspects are due to be produced before Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court, today.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach