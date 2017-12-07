Suspects with elephant tusk fragments arrested in Galgamuwa

Two individuals in possession of fragments of elephant tusks, have been arrested from the Meegalawa and Giribawa areas in Galgamuwa.

According to police, the arrests were made following a raid that was carried out by the Intelligence Unit of the Nikaweratiya Police.

Seven fragments of elephant tusks were found in thier possession.

The suspects are due to be produced before Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court, today.