Examinations Dept to take stringent action as ‘prohibitions’ before GCE O/L take effect

The Department of Examinations states that tuition, seminars, displaying posters and distributing handbills relating to the 2017 GCE O/L Examination will be prohibited from midnight today.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Sanath Pujitha, said stern action will be taken against persons that disobey the law.The G.C.E Ordinary Level examination will commence on December 12, and continue till December 21.

A total of 688,852 candidates are eligible to sit for the examination this year. There are 5,116 examination centres set up countrywide.