Trump’s decisions tempt Palestinians to fire up southern Israel

At least 31 Palestinians were reported wounded in clashes in the Gaza Strip and across the occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred after a protest was staged by the Palestinians against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israels’s capital. One person is reportedly in a critical condition.

What Happened?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on 7th of December, overturning decades of official US policy.

The president’s announcement was met with celebrations by Israel and immediate fury from the Palestinians, who accused him of destroying any hope of a peace deal.

In a short speech delivered at the White House, Trump directed the state department to start making arrangements to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a process that officials say will take at least three years.

“My announcement today, marks the beginning of a new approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians” – Donald Trump

Accordingly Israel deployed hundred of extra troops in the West Bank as Palestinians went on strike and took to the streets. Protesters have set tires alight and have thrown stones.

Israeli troops trying to keep the protest under hand has fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and live bullets.

According to the Israel army, one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip exploded inside southern Israel while others fell short for which in response, an Israeli tank and an aircraft targeted “two terror posts” in Gaza.

A short while ago, a projectile was fired from northern Gaza & exploded in southern Israel. In response to that fire & the projectiles fired at Israel throughout the day that fell short in Gaza, an IDF tank & an IAF aircraft targeted two terror posts in Gaza — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) December 7, 2017