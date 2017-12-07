Only 50% of trains to function as engine drivers strike gathers speed

The Train Engine Drivers’ Association has launched a strike action, since midnight.

The strike is in protest of the recruitment process of train drivers.

When News1st contacted the General Manager of Railways, S.S. Abeywickrama he said the Train Engine Divers’ Association has notified in writing of the impending strike, yesterday.

The Railway’s Control Room said, only 50% of the total trains commuting on a daily basis are currently in operation as a result of the strike.