Today is World Anti Corruption Day

Today marks World Anti Corruption Day.

Every year $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global GDP.

According to the United Nations Development Programme or UNDP, in developing countries, funds lost to corruption are estimated at ten times the amount of official development assistance.

This year’s theme for the World Anti Corruption Day is ”United against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security”

The UNODC and UNDP have developed a joint global campaign, focussing on how corruption affects education, health, justice, democracy, prosperity and development.

The 2017 joint International Campaign focusses on corruption as one of the biggest impediments to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies. No country, region or community is immune when it comes to this crime.

Sri Lanka, as a developing country has suffered gravely as a result of corruption in the recent past. Therefore, it is time to stand against corruption, jointly as one nation.

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) will launch a campaign in the form of an online demonstration against corruption utilising the live stream option on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. this morning.