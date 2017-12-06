Three tusks found in the possession of Galgamuwa suspects

Three suspects with three tusks have been taken into custody by the Anti Corruption Unit of Walana in Galgamuwa.The suspects are residents of the area and are to be produced before the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court, today.

Meanwhile, a court order has been obtained to question the suspects ithen Galgamuwa Dalapoottuwa case, who were taken into custody when in possession of the elephant’s tusks.

The Mahawa Magistrate’s Court has filed a petition at the request of the Criminal Investigation Department.