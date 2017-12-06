Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:10 PM

Three tusks found in the possession of Galgamuwa suspects

Dec 06, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Three tusks found in the possession of Galgamuwa suspects

Three suspects with three tusks have been taken into custody by the Anti Corruption Unit of Walana in Galgamuwa.The suspects are residents of the  area and are to be produced before the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court, today.

Meanwhile, a court order has been obtained to question the suspects ithen  Galgamuwa Dalapoottuwa case, who were taken into custody when in possession of the elephant’s tusks.

The Mahawa Magistrate’s Court has filed a petition at the request of the  Criminal Investigation Department.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach