Three Sri Lankan cricketers fall ill due to polluted air in India

Day 2 of the third test between visting Sri Lankan Cricket camp and hosts India took place at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Setting the highest note for the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli charged his way to a 6th test double century with 243 runs, adding another feather to his cap as the Indian captain with most double centuries.

After the lunch break though, the Sri Lankan players returned to the field wearing face masks.

This was to mitigate the effects of the smog, which was heavy enough to switch on the floodlights at mid-day.

For the Sri Lankan camp, trying to salvage the game was the least of their problems, as they found themselves having to survive through severe air pollution.

Eventually, play was temporarily halted with India having 536 runs on the scoreboard with 7 wickets down.

The Indian skipper was seen gesturing from the dressing room, conveying the message that his camp is ready to declare and defend.

With what has now become a normal thing for Sri Lanka Cricket fans, the batting got off to a wobbly start as opener Dimuth Karunaratne walked back into the pavilion for a duck.

Angelo Mathews held on as he scored his 29th test half century.

At stumps, Sri Lanka put on 131 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets, trailing the neighbors by 405 runs on Day 2.

Health problems

Three Sri Lankan players fell ill during the session due to the polluted heavy smog.

Sri Lanka Cricket stated the cricketers were suffering from respiratory illnesses.

The International Cricket Council will be submitting a report on the environmental conditions at the stadium in Delhi, said Sri Lanka Cricket.