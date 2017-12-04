Tens of thousands march in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Netanyahu

Tens of thousands of people rallied in protest on Saturday night in Tel Aviv against government corruption and new legislation that critics say is intended to shield Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from police investigations.

The so-called ‘march of shame’ comes in response to a bill that will prevent Israel’s police from making public their recommendations to indict following an investigation.

The ‘march of shame’ was organised by leaders of weekly protests which have taken place outside the home of Attorney General Avishai Mandelblit over the past few months.

Premier Netanyahu is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from wealthy supporters and has also faced police questioning over a secret deal he allegedly sought for favourable coverage with the publisher of top-selling Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot.

However, Premier Netanyahu consistently denies any wrongdoing.

Source: Foreign media