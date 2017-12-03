Temporary lull to make way for heavy showers as ‘unusual phenomena’ move away

The Met Dept predicts that heavy showers will continue in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Central Provinces.



The Cyclone named Okhi, which originated from the Arabian seas, is said to be 850km away from the country, placed to the west.

The Met Dep predicts that the cyclone may move away from the country

It is also forecast the the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces will experience heavy falls of about 50 to 75mm. Gusty winds of 50 kmph can be expected in the Ratnapura,Kalutara and Galle districts.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Colombo district is set to be around 23 and 29 degrees Celsius throughout the day today, while in Galle, the temperature is expected rise from 25 degrees Celsius, and Kandy is expected to experience a rise in the present temperature of 21 degrees celsius.

The landslide warning issued for nine districts is still in effect, according to the National Building and Research Organisation. The organisation has cautioned residents in Badulla, Ratnapura, Matale, Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Kalutara districts over the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

The number of deaths caused by the inclement weather has now risen to fifteen,while the number of those injured currently stands at 61.

Nearly 106,076 persons have been affected by the harsh weather conditions in over 16 districts, while the number of evacuees has exceeded 5,000. Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board says that the disrupted power lines will be swiftly restored.