A Summit to Inspire Action – Collaboration 2017 held in Colombo

A Summit to Inspire Action – Collaboration 2017 organised by GUD PPL (Pvt) Ltd was held in Colombo today, December 05.

The event was a collaboration of various volunteer organisations gathered at one location, providing opportunity for volunteers to join initiatives that work towards helping those in need.

News 1st attended the event as the Media partner. Further, News 1st’s Gammadda Volunteer Task Force or the VSquad was also a part of the initiative.

Harinda Fonseka, founder of GUD PPL (Pvt) Ltd expressed his thoughts at the event:

“We as Sri Lankans, we as global citizens, have been seeing an increased amount of global disasters, global conflicts, multiple conflicts. Way more than we have seen in the recorded history of mankind, we have seen inequalities and the list goes on”.

A question was raised by him to the listeners of the day ‘Have you done anything impactful to our communities as an individual or have we done anything impactful in our communities?’.

Country Director of UNDP Sri Lanka, Joern Soerensen stated that people have only twelve years, which is about five thousand days, until they have set themselves ambitious targets in terms of the global goals.

” We need to start thinking less about oneself but thinking about one’s neighbour and one’s fellow community members. It seems to me, with seven billion people in the globe, and all the challenges we see around the world, there is a strong need that this kind of collective volunteerism and a vision for social well needs to be replicated and upscaled – and no better place than Sri Lanka. You are renowned worldwide for having promoted volunteerism,” says Joern Soerensen.