Sri Lanka Cricket officials want to stay in office for two more years (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka Cricket officials are set to hold a ‘Special’ General Meeting with member clubs.

Why? – According to the ‘Ceylon Today’ newspaper, the officials are seeking approval from member clubs to continue in office for two more years.

The SLC officials are also seeking approval from member clubs to bypass the Annual General Meeting due in 2018.

The present administration

Sri Lanka Cricket held it’s last election in January 2015.

At this election, the present administration took officer for a term of two years,

But, – amendments have been made to the sports law which could allow office-bearers of National Sports Associations to hold office for a maximum term of four years, instead of two.

The current administration’s two-year term is set to end in January 2018.

Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara had strong words for SLC officials and ‘Sports Clubs’ yesterday (December 6).

The minister said: “Everyone is under the thumbs of these sports clubs because they need their votes, players and officials are under their thumbs. If cricket is collapsing because of such actions I am not ready to listen to what the clubs have to say.”

Min. Jayasekara also said that he will dissolve the cricket board if he has to.

‘Our only hope’

News 1st has been on top of present the crisis at SLC since earlier this year (2017).

We hope the Minister of Sports pay attention to these developments and take necessary action.

Our only hope, is that SLC is free’d from the current cycle of ‘family politics’.

We pray for a future, where SLC is once again run by professionals.