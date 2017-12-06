SLvsIND: Dhananjaya ton aid Sri Lanka in denying a series domination of India

The third and final test match between Sri Lanka and hosts India ended today (December 6) in a draw, much to the relief of Sri Lanka.

In their 2nd innings, Sri Lanka’s top order failed -putting up a worse performance than they did in the 1st innings.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva -the man who was dismissed by an lbw in the 1st inning for just 1 run, magnificently crafted an unbeaten century in the 2nd, aiding Sri Lanka in their desperate campaign to keep the match alive to a draw.

This young lad scored 119 runs in 219 deliveries, smashing 15 boundaries and one over the ropes for a six before retiring from the match following an injury.

The top order collapsed around Dhananjaya

Dimuth Karunaratne – having been dismissed in the very first ball in the previous innings, only managed to score 13 runs in 46 deliveries.

Sadeera Samarawickrama – Caught by Rahane and dismissed for 5 runs. He was promoted up the line up to open the inning after scoring 33 runs coming 5 down in the 1st.

Suranga Lakmal – The right-arm fast medium bowler came in and was sent right back for no runs by Jadeja. Lakmal scored 5 runs off 13 deliveries in the first innings.

Angelo Mathews – The man who scored a glorious century in the 1st innings, was dismissed for just one run in the 2nd.

Dinesh Chandimal – Dismissed for 36 runs, having scored a colossal 164 runs in the previous innings.

Dilruwan perera scored 42 runs in 54 deliveries (9 boundaries) with a strike rate of 77.77 in the 1st innings. However, he was pushed down the order for the 2nd innings, set to come in after Niroshan Dickwella.

Both Roshen Silva and Norishan Dickwella were sent back for ducks in the 1st innings. But these two answered Sri Lanka’s call, protecting the tail end and scoring 74 runs in 154 deliveries (11 boundaries) and 44 runs in 72 deliveries (6 boundaries) respectively with much character and resolve.

Sri Lanka had to score 410 runs to win the 3rd test and deny India of a 3-0 whitewash, but as the top order collapsed, they could only deny India of a complete domination by dragging the match to a draw on the final day.

“There was a big rough for Jadeja. Ashwin was bowling well too. I played my normal game, like I always do. We weren’t on the back-foot. We were planning to chase this down if we got some good partnerships,” said Niroshan Dickwella.

The Indian bowling attack

Ravindra Jadeja brought the hurt to Sri Lanka, taking three wickets -the big one of Mathews, Opener Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal.

Having bowled 38 overs, Jadeja kept 13 of them clean with no runs scored. He was the most economical bowler at 2.13 out of the Indian attack even though he bowled the most overs out of everyone else.

Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each. Out of the two, Shami bowled 15 overs, 6 of them with no runs scored while Ashwin bowled 35 overs, in which he kept 3 overs clean.

Ashwin was the most expensive bowler out of the Indian attack with an economy of 3.60.