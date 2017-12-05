Sri Lanka Cricket bungling – the reason for recalling Sri Lanka ODI team from airport?

The ODI cricket team was due to leave yesterday, December 04, for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India.

However, after reaching the airport, the team had to return, as the team was not granted approval by the Ministry of Sports.

Though the procedure was such, approval of the Sports Minister was not taken for the ODI team against India.

When News1st inquired the Sports Minister regarding the matter, he claimed that he was not asked to approve the ODI team by Sri Lanka Cricket, which is why he called back the team.

As a result of this move, nine players of the national team has been inconvenienced.

Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep were to leave the country yesterday.

The players had arrived at the airport for the 12:30 a.m. flight to Delhi.

It is reported that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is responsible for this situatio. As of yet, the SLC has failed to present the team to media.Sri Lanka is due to take part in three ODIs in India.