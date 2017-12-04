SL v IND: Skipper Chandimal and Mathews score centuries in a 181 run partnership

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal scored his 10th test century today during the third and final Test match against hosting India.

The match is being played in New Delhi, where the polluted smog has affected the health of a number of Sri Lankan players.

Prior to the skippers ton, Anjelo Mathews charged to his 8th test century before being dismissed for 111 runs, ending a 181 run partnership for the 4th wicket with skipper Chandimal.

This century for Mathews comes after two long years and 37 innings.