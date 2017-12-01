Killing of tusker Galgamuwe Dala Puttuwa – more suspects remanded

Six suspects who were arrested in Moragollagama, Siyambalawa over the killing of the tusker ‘‘Galgamuwa Dala Puttuwa’, were later remanded.

The six suspects who are between the ages of 20 to 43, and residents of Moragollagama, Siyambalawa were arrested last evening, during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Nikaweratiya Crimes Investigation Unit and the Ambanpola Police.

Three chainsaws and a part of a saw along with souvenirs made out of ivory, and a small piece of Gaja-muthu or elephant pearl as well as an elephant tusk were discovered in the possession of the suspects.

Police said, one of the suspects is a relative of the Grama Niladhari Officer who was previously arrested over the incident.The suspects have been placed in remand custody until December 12, after they were produced before the Mahawa Additional Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

Accordingly, eight suspects are in remand custody over the killing of the ‘Galgamuwa Tusker’.