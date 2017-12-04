Several JO party leaders absent at NFF-organised rally

A public rally is ongoing in Badulla. The rally has been organised by the National Freedom Front.

The rally is being held at the Wilson Dias Sports Ground under the auspices of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. However, several party leaders representing the Joint Opposition did not attend the rally.

Leader of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardene, speaking to News 1st, said that he will not be attending the rally.

Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila stated that he will not attend the rally due to personal commitment.

According to our correspondent, parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, the Leader of the National Freedom Front too did not attend the rally.