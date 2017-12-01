Search for ARA San Juan to be ended

The Argentine Navy states that they have abandoned attempts to rescue 44 crew members on board ARA San Juan that disappeared two weeks ago.

According to the Argentine navy spokesman, despite the magnitude of the efforts made, it has not been possible to locate the submarine.

The Argentine sub, last made contact on November 15.

With a suspected explosion reported near its last-known location, all hopes were lost on the safe return of the crew.

Navy spokesman, Enrique Balbi stated that the search for the submarine had been extended to more than double the number of days that determine the possibilities of rescuing the crew”.

Furthermore, he said that despite not knowing the fate of the crew, no evidence of a shipwreck was found in the areas explored.

The ARA San Juan was returning from a routine mission to Ushaia, near the southern-most point off South America, when the sub surfaced and reported an “electrical breakdown,” which was later described as a “short circuit” in the vessel’s batteries.

The submarine was ordered to cut short its mission and return to the naval base in Mar del Plata immediately.

Eight days after the sub vanished, the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organisation said that they detected a noise a few hours after the sub’s last contact.

The Argentine navy said it could have been the sound of the submarine imploding.