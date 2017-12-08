Latest update December 8th, 2017 6:40 PM

Saudi prince identified as mystery buyer of $450m Leonardo da Vinci painting

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has named as the mystery buyer who shelled out $450million for a Leonardo da Vinci painting, according to reports.

However, the actual buyer of the painting ‘Salvator Mundi,’ was identified on Thursday as Prince Bader bin Abdullah, a little known Saudi Prince who appears to be an ally of the Crown Prince.

A spokeswoman for Christie’s, the auction house that sold ‘Salvator Mundi,’ said it did not comment on the identities of any buyers or sellers without their permission.

Intelligence sources claim that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman used a proxy to pay the eye-watering sum for ‘Salvator Mundi’ when it went under the hammer last month.


