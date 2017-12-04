Royalist Aabid Ismail becomes ‘World Youth Scrabble Champion’

Sri Lanka produced its first World Youth Scrabble Champion as 16-year-old Royalist Aabid Ismail secured the title at the WESPA Youth Cup 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Aabid scored 20.5 out of 24 games. He defeated Janul de Silva, who is also from Royal College, and Vignesh Pirapaharan of Lyceum International School.

The Sri Lankan Youth Scrabble team also secured their third consecutive World Team Title at this flagship annual event conducted for under 18 Scrabble players by the World English Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA).

This year’s WESPA Youth Cup (formerly known as World Youth Scrabble Championship) was the largest ever attracting 178 players from 15 countries.