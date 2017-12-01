Rivers overflow, warning over landslides as weather conditions continue

The Met Department states that the cyclone in the Arabian Sea is now located at about 600 km to the west of Colombo and is moving further away from the country.

Hence its effect on the country is expected to be “reduce gradually.”

However, showers or thundershowers will still occur over most parts of the country.

Heavy rains (exceeding 100 mm) can be expected in the Northern, North-central, Uva, Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

The Met department added that strong winds of up to 50 kmph can be expected in the Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Nilwala River has overflowed from the Panadugama area, while the Gin River has overflowed from the Thawalama area resulting in floods.

Further, they added that the water levels in these areas could further rise in the coming hours. A number of reservoirs have reached spill level.

The Disaster Management Center states that the spill gates of the Kukuleganga reservoir have been opened.

Furthermore National Building Research Organisation states that the landslide warnings issued for nine districts are still in effect.

The nine districts are as follows,

Badulla

Ratnapura

Matale

Galle

Matara

Kandy

Nuwara-eliya

Kegalle

Kalutara

Red notice regarding landslides were issued to Kosgama area in Ratnapura and Haldummulla area in Badulla.

Due to the bad weather that the country is experiencing, the railway line to upcountry still remains blocked.

The Railway Control Room states that the railway line is still limited to Nanu-oya due to the landslides that occured in between Ohiya and Idigashinna.