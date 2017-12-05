Rains and winds deal harsh blow to local fish prices

An impact was made on the price of fish in the local market due to the adverse weather the country is experiencing.The price of a kilogramme of Seer fish is Rs. 1500 at the Peliyagoda Fish Market while a kilogramme of Tuna is priced at Rs.300, a kilogramme of Yellow Fin Tuna is priced at Rs.650.

A warning was issued to fishermen to refrain from setting out to sea. The warning was issued by the Department of Meteorology, The Disaster Management Centre and several other institutions, following the inclement weather.

Fishermen lamented that they could not engage in their trade for over a week. This situation has resulted in a shortage of fish in the local market which incidentally resulted in the increase of fish prices across the country.

Furthermore, the supply of fish to the Peliyagoda Fish Market has dropped and a similar situation was seen at the Negombo Fish Market, and in the South.