Preparations for Local Government Elections to get underway

The Elections Commission says that notices for 248 local government bodies will be issued for the upcoming polls.



The Commission said that the nominations for these local government bodies will be called between December 18 and 21. It is stated that independent parties could pay their application fees from December 4 -20.

Earlier, the preparations for the local government elections were delayed as a result of a petition that was filed by six petitioners representing six districts, challenging the gazette notification filed by the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils.

The nominations are now scheduled to be issued by the Elections Commission for the 248 local government bodies, after the petitioners agreed to withdraw their petition.