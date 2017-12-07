Order issued on Revised Bail Application submitted by six Navy personnel

Colombo High Court has issued an order on the Revised Bail Application of six remanded Navy personnel.

Thereby, the case will be taken up in court on January 9, 2018.

Why were they remanded?

The six suspects, including former Navy Media Spokesman Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake was remanded over the alleged abduction and disappearance of 11 youths with the use of ‘White Vans’ in 2008.

Former Deputy Director of Operations of the Sri Lanka Navy and former Navy Spokesperson, Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake was placed in remand custody on 14th of July.

He was detained by the CID at the Navy Hospital Welisara, and was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne.

What now?

As per a request given to court by Attorney-at-Law, Maithree Gunarathne to consider the revised bail application within a short period of time as the suspects in connection with the case including second suspect Commander Sumith Ranasinghe have been placed in remand custody a long time back.

Thereby, Justice Heiyanthuduwa dismissed the request of the Attorney-at-Law stating that he will only schedule dates for the case to be heard before the permanent High Court Judge.

Further a request was made by Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, to travel overseas, was rejected by the courts.