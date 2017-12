A new project was launched by the Gammadda 1000 projects initiative in Matara today, December 07.

It was reported to the Gammadda initiative that student of the Matara Uda-Aparakka Kanishta Vidyalaya are facing many difficulties due to the lack of sanitary facilities and due to the lack of proper drinking facilities.

Accordingly a project to construct a pipeline system and provide sanitary facilities was launched.