A new app lunched by Facebook- Messenger Kids

Facebook launched its first app tailored for young users yesterday, December 04. This was introduced by the company as only those aged 13 and over were allowed to use Facebook.

Messenger kids is a simplified, locked-down version of the messaging app Facebook today offers those over 13.

According to the product manager for Messenger kids, Parents are increasingly allowing their children to use tablets and smartphones, but often have questions and concerns about how their kids use them and which apps are appropriate. Therefore when they heard about the need for better apps directly from parents during research and conversations with parents, they knew that they needed to develop it alongside the people who were going to use it, as well as experts who could help guide our thinking.

In Messenger Kids, when the child needs to friend another, that friendship should be approved by a parent of each child, and once it is confirmed safe the children are allowed for live video chat and send pictures to each other.

Facebook has promised the data will not be used in any way to power the “grown up” Facebook.