Latest update December 7th, 2017 2:57 PM

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister requests railway trade unions to end strike action

Dec 07, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister requests railway trade unions to end strike action

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva, has requested railway trade unions to consider the inconvenience caused to students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, and call off their strike action.

Issuing a release, the Ministry said the subject minister had requested the trade unions to resolve issues through discussions.

A special discussion between the trade union and Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation began at 12 noon, today.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union launched their strike action last midnight, against the recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Operators in violation of the public administration circulars.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach