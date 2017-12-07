Transport and Civil Aviation Minister requests railway trade unions to end strike action

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva, has requested railway trade unions to consider the inconvenience caused to students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, and call off their strike action.

Issuing a release, the Ministry said the subject minister had requested the trade unions to resolve issues through discussions.

A special discussion between the trade union and Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation began at 12 noon, today.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union launched their strike action last midnight, against the recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Operators in violation of the public administration circulars.