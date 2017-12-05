Mikheil Saakashvili: Former President of Georgia threatens to jump off roof as prosecutors arrive at his home

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former President of Georgia, has this morning appeared on a rooftop in Kiev before threatening to jump off.

According to his close associate David Sakravedlidze, at approximately 7am local time government prosecutors appeared at his home in the Ukrainian capital. They had tried to force entry and conduct a search of his apartment, he added.

Mr Saakashvili has for the past three years been based in Ukraine.

Rescue workers and medical staff are already at the scene, and negotiators are talking with the former president.

It is well known that Mr Saakashvili is in direct conflict with Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko. Mr Poroshenko has not been afraid to use governmental bodies such as the prosecutor’s office against his foe.

The controversial Georgian politician was the driving force behind an opposition “March for Impeachment” on 3 December.