Commission hints at Local Government Election date

The Elections Commission says, measures have been taken to hold Local Government Elections before February 15, next year.

The Commission said, steps would be taken to hold 341 polling institutions at the same time.

The Commission states that a special discussion will be held on December 7, in the presence of the District Returning Officers, at the Elections Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Elections Commissioner says the announcing of nominations of the 248 local government bodies, will be held today.

The Commission said, calling for nominations for the elections will be held from December 18 to 21.

Furthermore, the Elections Commission has announced that independent groups can place their surety deposits until noon on December 20.

Accordingly, a candidate representing an independent groups must deposit Rs. 5,000, while a candidate of a political party must deposit Rs. 1,500.

The Elections Commission has stated that party secretaries have been advised not to use religious places for election propaganda purposes.

In the meantime, Secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Councils, Kamal Padmasiri, stated that corrections have been made to the press releases issued in 2015 and 2017, with regard to the delimitation process and was handed over to the government printer last Friday for re-gazetting.