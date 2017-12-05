A look back at the Bond Scam investigation: Events leading up to the scam and after (VIDEO)

Dec 05, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
This is our look back at the events taken place at the Central Bank Bond Scam investigation.
In our first piece, we brought to you the contradicting statements made at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Bond Scam.
Read More: A look back at the Bond Scam investigation: Contradicting statements
Today (December 5) we bring you the events which lead to the controversial Bond Auction.
Auction Date: February 27, 2015
Debt to be raised: Rs. 1 Billion (Offered by the Central Bank)
According to evidence led before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, the Public Debt Department received a total of just over Rs. 20 Billion in Bids.
Of that, – PTLs Rs. 2.25 Billion and their Rs. 3 Billion via BOC were accepted. – This brings to a total of Rs. 5.35 billion.
A complete total of Rs. 10.058 Billion in bids were accepted at this auction.
Comparing the total bids and the bids made by Perpetual, -just over 50% of the accepted bids were in favor of PTL.
It is now confirmed that Former Governor Arjuna Mahendran visited the Public Debt Department after the auction for the second time that day.
During his visit Mahendran had ordered the PDD to accept Rs. 10.058 Billion.
Perpetual Treasuries, which has just over 50% of the accepted bids- is owned by Arjun Aloysius -the Son-in-Law of Arjuna Mahendran.
Following a public outcry of alleged impropriety over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Issue, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed a three member committee.
This committee was known as the ‘Gamini Pitipana Committee’.
Appointed on March 9, 2015 – In it’s recommendations it did not mention any questionable conduct of then Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on his directive to accept 10 times the offered amount.
CBSL personnel, activists and market players have said accepting 10 times the offer is “HIGHLY UNUSUAL”.
As the public outcry continued to grow, COPE of the 07th Parliament was tasked to investigate the Bond Issue.
Sadly, Parliament was dissolved for elections before it could release its report.
Thereafter, COPE of the 08th Parliament was tasked with investigating the matter, -as the media continued to raise questions about the impropriety of the bond issue.
But this COPE committee -Chaired by Sunil Handunnetti- ran into a series of obstacles.
The main one – UNP members of COPE added footnotes to the final report. -Among them were Sujeewa Senasinghe.
Senasinghe was appointed to COPE after one member resigned from the Committee.
According to the COPE report recommendations, former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran should be held directly responsible over the bond transaction.
The COPE chairman said the report contains recommendations and observations and there is a clear difference in the report and the footnotes.
During this period, Arjuna Mahendran was not in the country.
However continuous criticism and demand for justice prompted President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.
Next – Revelations made at The Presidential Commission
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0